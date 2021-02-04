Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 69 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 69 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,963 on Wednesday after 25,894 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 403 from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 401 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 20,584 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

