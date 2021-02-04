Survey reveals majority of college students feel personally supported by online instructors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - College students across the U.S. who had to switch from in-person to online classes in response to COVID-19 were surveyed about their online classes.

In an effort to uncover an accurate portrayal of college students’ virtual learning experience nearly one year into the pandemic, Sykes Enterprises began the survey.

95% say their instructors were supportive regarding personal difficulties students experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

85% say their online courses felt like a “classroom community.”

71% say they felt online learning meant they had a reduced risk of getting sick.

96% say their instructors adapted to online teaching either “OK” or “very well” after switching from in-person to virtual instruction.

70% say their online learning experience has made them more likely to take future online classes.

You can access the full survey report here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.