Advertisement

Study shows Ill. will gain nearly 150K 5G related jobs by 2030

Illinois will also see a bump in GDP growth, according to the report.
Jobs
Jobs(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to a report from Boston Consulting Group, Illinois is set to gain nearly 150,000 5G-related jobs by 2030.

Based on these projections, Illinois will see a 176 percent increase in 5G-related jobs over the current number of 4G-releated jobs in Illinois today. The report comes in collaboration with CTIA.

Illinois will also see a bump in GDP growth from 5G of $56,204,976,000 over the same period. Nationwide, the 5G Economy will create up to 4.6 million jobs and add up to $1.7 trillion to the country’s GDP -- the equivalent of the 13th largest national economy in the world today, according to the report.

The research also suggests three industries are set to benefit the most:

  • Information services, which will see job growth of 205,000 and contribute $217 billion to the GDP
  • Manufacturing, which will see a boost of 380,000 jobs and contribute $165 billion to the GDP
  • Health care, which will see 341,000 new jobs and contribute $104 billion to the GDP

The full report is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
Gabriel Fletcher
Rockton PD make arrest in Mobil gas station robbery
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

Latest News

Alpine Academy of Rockford, local leaders in ‘Valentines for Seniors’
Online class.
Survey reveals majority of college students feel personally supported by online instructors
Notice of vacancy posted for Winnebago Co. public defender
FILE
Repeal of mask mandate emergency order set to take effect Friday