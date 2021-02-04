Study shows Ill. will gain nearly 150K 5G related jobs by 2030

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - According to a report from Boston Consulting Group, Illinois is set to gain nearly 150,000 5G-related jobs by 2030.

Based on these projections, Illinois will see a 176 percent increase in 5G-related jobs over the current number of 4G-releated jobs in Illinois today. The report comes in collaboration with CTIA.

Illinois will also see a bump in GDP growth from 5G of $56,204,976,000 over the same period. Nationwide, the 5G Economy will create up to 4.6 million jobs and add up to $1.7 trillion to the country’s GDP -- the equivalent of the 13th largest national economy in the world today, according to the report.

The research also suggests three industries are set to benefit the most:

Information services, which will see job growth of 205,000 and contribute $217 billion to the GDP

Manufacturing, which will see a boost of 380,000 jobs and contribute $165 billion to the GDP

Health care, which will see 341,000 new jobs and contribute $104 billion to the GDP

The full report is available here.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.