State public safety agencies to monitor winter storm needs across the state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker has directed state public safety agencies to work with state agencies and local jurisdictions so resources are available as artic cold temperatures and snow takes aim on Illinois.

These forecasted temperatures have the potential to be the coldest conditions we have experienced since the polar vortex that occurred in January 2019. Current forecast models indicate arctic air will move into Illinois today and will last through Monday. The National Weather Service indicates wind chills could reach -25 in northern Illinois, -20 in central Illinois, and single digits in southern Illinois.

With these extreme temperatures and dangerous wind chills, the Illinois Department of Public Health warns that frostbite could set in on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. With that in mind, state public safety agencies want to remind residents to limit unnecessary travel during this period. If you must travel, call ahead of time to ensure that normal operating hours are still in place. This is particularly true for those venturing out for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at drive-thru clinics or seeking COVID testing at outdoor testing sites.

“There are dangerous health conditions that can occur specifically in severe winter weather,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “It’s important to watch for signs of extreme cold. Knowing the warning signs of dangerously cold weather and the health conditions they can cause can help you stay safe and healthy.”

Public safety officials are reminding the public to always reconsider travel plans during inclement weather and ask if your trip is necessary or if it can wait. If you must travel, the possibility of scattered slick spots increases considerably during subzero temperatures, especially overnight and on ramps, overpasses, bridges and shaded areas. High winds can decrease visibility may be reduced in rural and open areas.

“The team at IDOT will be monitoring the roads, treating them as necessary, and assisting motorists as needed,” Acting Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “Please make sure to have the necessary supplies and equipment in your vehicle should you encounter problems, and do not leave your vehicle in the event of a breakdown. Call for help and wait for assistance to arrive.”

If you must travel, please remember to share the road. Illinois law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching police, first responders and broken-down vehicles. Also, slow down when approaching snow plows and maintenance vehicles, providing them plenty of room to operate.

Current road conditions are available 24/7 at www.GettingAroundIllinois.com. Before you leave your home, make sure your vehicle is equipped with an emergency kit. “Preparing well in advance of winter weather is really the best way to cope with dangerous winter weather,” Alicia Tate-Nadeau, IEMA Director said. “Now is the time to prepare your vehicle and house for winter conditions. Make sure you have blankets, non-perishable food, boots, extra clothing and other items in your car in case you are stranded or waiting for a tow. At home, make sure you have enough essential items to ride out a storm or should you lose power.”

More tips for staying safe at home and on the road are available in a Winter Weather Preparedness guide developed by IEMA and the National Weather Service. This guide is available, in digital form, on the Ready Illinois website at www.Ready.Illinois.gov.

