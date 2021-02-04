Snow shoveling tips ahead of winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Stateline gears for another potential snowfall and a freezing cold snap, local snow removal companies want to make sure we’re taking proper care of our driveways and sidewalks to avoid dangerous slips and falls.

Crimson Valley says for both commercial and residential properties, it’s always a good idea to pre-salt before any kind of snow or ice storm as well as putting a good layer down after the storm. Experts say pre-treating areas can make it easier to clean up and shovel. Crimson Valley says if possible, it’s not a bad idea to go out and shovel while it’s snowing to make the job a little more bearable.

“It’s to help make it easier to clean later on. But also, we do a lot of commercial properties so keeping them clean is important for safety reasons as well. residentially especially if you’re out here shoveling by hand I would say the less you have to shovel at one time the better and the easier it is on your back and your body, right?” Chris Bausman of Crimson Valley Landscaping said.

Bauman says since we’ve been getting so much snow, using a snow blower can be much easier on the body than just a shovel. He also suggests breaking up the shoveling into pieces so you’re not moving large piles of snow, which could cause injuries.

