Rosecrance meeting youth mental health needs through pandemic

Rosecrance has encouraged anyone who needs a helping hand to reach out.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rosecrance staff have seen increased trauma-related stressor disorders throughout the pandemic as events were postponed, homecomings were cancelled and youth weren’t allowed to socialize like they wanted.

In response, Rosecrance has encouraged anyone who needs a helping hand to reach out. Virtual assessments and appointments are available for those not comfortable meeting in person, and a wide range of resources for youth and parents are offered through Rosecrance’s virtual hub. Rosecrance also continues to offer residential treatment for youth.

“We know firsthand how youth are struggling to cope with loneliness,” Rosecrance Clinical Director Jason Relle said. “Our team has actively worked to make sure youth have the supports they need to overcome obstacles they face during these times.”

The non-profit organization provides residential and outpatient services and recovery living settings in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. Rosecrance serves nearly 50,000 individuals at 60 locations, furthering its mission to provide help, hope and lasting recovery to children, youth, adults and families.

For more information visit rosecrance.org or call (815) 391-1000.

