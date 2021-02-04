Rockford organizations awarded $1M in grants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Restore Reinvest and Renew Program awarded two Rockford organizations with grants that total more than $1 million.

The funds aim to help communities heavily impacted by the war on drugs. The Mayor’s Office of Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention was awarded more than $600,000. The Family Peace Center received a $520,000 grant.

The grants are a part of the R3 Program, which was a key factor of Gov. Pritzker’s Cannabis Regulation Act that was passed back in 2019.

“It really is going to allow us to get at the idea that domestic violence Really effects our children. Really understanding how inequities systemic racism affects the lives of people living with domestic violence and sexual violence is something weve been doing in rockford and in this office for the past 3 years,” Jennifer Cacciapaglia of the Office on Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking Prevention said.

