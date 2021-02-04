Rockford man charged after fleeing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man faces weapons charges after being arrested Wednesday.

Police learned that a silver sedan was parked in a driveway in the 200 block of Concord Ave. in Rockford at 10:30 p.m. This vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from Rockford police on several occasions, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Officers activated their emergency lights, and approached the occupied vehicle on foot. As they approached, the driver exited the vehicle and ran. The driver was detained a short time later and identified as James Smith Johnson.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun, which was reported stolen from Beloit, Wisconsin. Smith-Johnson was then taken into custody, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.