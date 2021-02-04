Rockford contractors plowing residential routes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -– The city of Rockford’s contractors began plowing residential routes at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The City of Rockford Public Works Department will continue plowing and salting arterial routes and the snow emergency and odd and even parking remain in effect., according to the city of Rockford.

Decisions about further deployment will be made, as needed, according to developing conditions, per the city.

“Citizens are urged to follow at a safe distance behind snowplows. This will prevent the salt that is being spread from hitting your vehicle and the added distance also allows a driver room to back up if needed,” the city of Rockford said.

