Rock Co. to activate overnight warming shelters

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM CST
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the extreme temperatures and wind chills, several Rock County warming centers will be activated starting Thursday until Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Clinton:

Clinton Public Library – 214 Mill Street – Open 8:30 a.m.-5:30 Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Janesville:

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Uptown Janesville– 2500 Milton Avenue – Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Rock County Temporary Overnight Shelter for Extreme Weather Events- Call 608-757-5025 to access shelter, by county activation only

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7

Those who need shelter specifically related to cold temperatures should call the Rock County Crisis Center at 608-757-5025.

