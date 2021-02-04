Advertisement

Repeal of mask mandate emergency order set to take effect Friday

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTVAP) — The legislature’s top Republicans say the repeal of Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order that included the statewide mask mandate will go into effect on Friday.

The Assembly vote came Thursday. Sources tell NBC15 News that GOP leadership met Wednesday night to write a new joint resolution after they discovered the changes made to avoid losing federal SNAP funding would, in fact, give Evers more power. The Senate plans to meet Friday for an extraordinary session to vote on the latest version.

In a joint statement released Thursday afternoon, Senate Maj. Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostberg) and Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) described the order as “executive overreach” and said the resolution to end it would restore their constituents’ voices.

They added that the resolution will officially go into effect on Friday after it is signed jointly by the presiding officers of both chambers.

Because the measure is a resolution, rather than a bill, it does not need the governor’s signature to go into effect.

Health experts have warned against repealing the mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday, Wisconsin will be one of only 10 states without a mask mandate, although businesses, schools, health clinics, churches and other places still require people to wear masks. And the repeal doesn’t affect mask mandates imposed by local governments.

Evers could defy the Legislature by issuing a new order, forcing them to vote again to repeal that.

Gov. Tony Evers office has not issued a response to the order.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

