Prairie Farms recognized as one of the fastest-growing medium brands in America

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Prairie Farms Dairy closed 2020 with significant volume growth in nearly all dairy categories at grocery stores and other retail outlets.

This was partially driven by the sizable change in eating-at-home versus away-from-home habits consumers developed during the pandemic. When Prairie Farms’ offered consumers breakfasts, lunches, dinners, and snacks while being consumed at home, as well as the baking craze, demand for the company’s products surged, according to Prairie Farms.

Product sales like butter, cream cheese, half & half, and whipping cream increased by 60 percent during the early pandemic months, with a year-over-year gain of nearly 40 percent. In the frozen category, Prairie Farms ice cream and North Star frozen treats saw an average gain of 40 percent in early pandemic months, according to Prairie Farms.

“As the COVID-19 crisis unfolded, consumers turned to trusted and familiar brands to meet their needs. When pantry stocking began in March, we did our part to keep our retail partners’ dairy cases filled without interruption. In turn, consumers rewarded our brand by stocking up on Prairie Farms’ products,” Rebecca Leinenbach, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Prairie Farms said. “Many behaviors adopted during the pandemic will likely continue in 2021, and we will build on the upward momentum by adding new products to our portfolio.”

You can find Year-End 2020 Trends, 2021 Emerging Growth Pockets, where Prairie Farms was recognized as one of the fastest-growing medium brands among all generations and income groups.

Companies were ranked on dollars per 1000 household percentage change versus a year ago based on the IRI Shopper Loyalty database sample of 65M households and 6M static households. IRI is a leading provider of big data, predictive analytics, and forward-looking insights, according to Prairie Farms.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.