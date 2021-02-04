OSF HealthCare opens trauma recovery center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There’s a new resource in Rockford for survivors of violent crimes.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center has opened a trauma recovery center called OSF Strive Trauma Recovery Center.

The OSF Strive TRC is for survivors, age 14 and older, of violent crime who are experiencing post-traumatic distress but not receiving other mental health care. That includes people struggling with symptoms of anxiety, depression or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after a trauma such as gun violence, assaults, domestic violence, armed violence or robbery in which they are the victim or witness, according to OSF HealthCare.

“One in 75 people is involved in a violent crime,” Therasa Yehling, manager of the OSF Strive TRC said. “Rockford is resource poor for its size and the amount of problems we’re facing as a community. We are another resource who can help. It’s community trauma. It’s child abuse, human trafficking, watching someone severely injured by DUI. We need to educate the community that being a survivor of violent crime is a disease just like any other disease.”

This is the second OSF Strive location. A similar program started at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria four years ago, according to OSF HealthCare.

“The goal of the TRC is to provide a safety net of services for survivors of violent crime who were not likely to engage with existing mainstream mental health or social services,” Yehling said. “We do this by combining assertive outreach, clinical case management, and trauma-informed therapy to deal with the emotional wounds of interpersonal violence.”

OSF Strive TRC is located on the OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center campus and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours will adjust based on the needs of its clients.

This project is supported by a grant from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. For more information about OSF Strive, visit OSF HealthCare.

