Advertisement

Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy faces charges of murder, felonious assault and dereliction of duty in the shooting death of Andre Hill.(Source: Franklin County Jail, WSYX via CNN)

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to visit State Dept. as US reengages with its allies
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man...
3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
AP source: McKinsey to pay $573M for role in opioid crisis
A doctor who revolutionized the treatment of leukemia has died of COVID-19.
Leukemia treatment pioneer dies of COVID-19