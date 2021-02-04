Notice of vacancy posted for Winnebago Co. public defender

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A notice of vacancy for the position of Winnebago County Public Defender was posted on Thursday.

Eugene G. Doherty, Chief Judge of the 17th Judicial Circuit, officially posted the vacancy. It is based on the planned retirement of Public Defender David J. Doll on April 23, 2021.

Employment responsibilities, qualifications, and instructions on how to apply and required application form are available on the Seventeenth Judicial Court Website here. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The vacancy will be filled by vote of the Circuit Judges in the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit.

