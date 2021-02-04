Millions depend on food aid as pandemic economic troubles continue

(CNN) - House Democrats are inching closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on party lines.

Republicans are fighting for a much smaller spend, but one area they both agree on is the need for more food assistance.

“It was life or death. We were either going to starve or we were lucky enough to qualify for SNAP benefits,” Veronica Bedico said.

It’s that black and white for Bedico, unemployed with three children at home. The government’s food stamp program is her lifeline.

Many families are facing hunger for the first time.

The number of Americans on food stamps, or SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, has grown by more than 20% during the pandemic and spending skyrocketed to $90 billion.

“SNAP benefits came in, you know, perfectly to help me subsidize the meals that we’re going to increase because everybody was at home for every meal and every snack,” Bedico said.

SNAP is designed to boost food budgets for families who live below the poverty line.

Historic unemployment forced the government to increase benefits by 15% in December.

“It is supposed to be enough, but many experts and, more fundamentally, the families who use it, are worried that it just isn’t enough. So we’re actually taking a look at that now to see if adjustments are needed to make it so that families can afford a basic diet with our benefits,” said Stacy Dean with the Department of Agriculture.

That’s why some Americans find themselves in a single food line at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

Those on SNAP say they need more food.

“I’m homeless, so I’m staying with my sister, so you know, it’s hard to be able to go to market. And she’ll go to the market with me and stuff, but it’s definitely not enough,” SNAP recipient Kathaleen Walla said.

“Not enough. You know, I lost my job,” SNAP recipient Manuel Zaragoza said.

“I get like $200. And, you know, I can make it stretch, but you know, once it’s gone, it’s gone,” SNAP recipient Kenya Edwards said.

The LA Regional Food Bank serves 900,000 residents a month, 1/10th of the LA population.

In Georgia, 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children are now food insecure. In New York, Public Health Solutions said SNAP signups is up fivefold.

“This is a bit of a stopgap. It’s better than nothing. It’s great. But it’s not helping people feel confident that they can put food on the table for their families every day,” said Lisa David of Public Health Solutions.

Bedico doesn’t know when she’ll be back at work – a sign the recovery has a ways to go.

Biden’s proposed relief plan hopes to extend the SNAP benefits increase through September.

“I would like for the administration to remember that we’re real people, and that we’re not, you know, welfare queens that are just taking advantage of the system. I am a real person who had a real job. And now I need help so that I can provide for my children during this hard time” Bedico said.

Many of the 18 million unemployed Americans receiving jobless assistance are still waiting for almost $18 billion worth of benefits.

They’ll eventually get that money, but it’s taking states some time to catch up after former President Donald Trump delayed signing a relief package late last year.

