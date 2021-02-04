Advertisement

Man charged with murder for shooting teens in stolen car

Prosecutors said Glover faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.
Jail
Jail(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man was indicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges for allegedly tracking down his stolen automobile and shooting its two teenage occupants, one fatally.

Lake County prosecutors say Lynell Glover, 35, of Round Lake Beach spotted the teens in his vehicle on Jan. 3 and followed them until the car, which was reported stolen Dec. 30, ran out of gas. Glover allegedly fired shots at the teens as they fled. Anthony Awad, 17, of Hanover Park was shot three times and died at the scene. The other teen, also 17, was struck in the leg.

Glover called police and remained at the scene and charged with aggravated battery. First-degree murder charges were added when the grand jury returned the indictment. He has been held in the Lake County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail since the shooting.

Glover’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday before Lake County Circuit Court Judge Mark Levitt. Prosecutors said Glover faces more than 50 years in prison if found guilty of the charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if Glover has legal representation to speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

OSF Healthcare
OSF HealthCare opens trauma recovery center in Rockford
Lifescape
Lifescape expanding to new counties in Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions regarding the vaccine rollout in the state
Gov. Pritzker impressed by Ill. vaccine rollout
COVID-19 and the Superbowl
First Super Bowl in pandemic to be one for history books