Lifescape expanding to new counties in Illinois

Lifescape is set to begin working with these new counties in April.
Lifescape
Lifescape(Lifescape)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lifescape is expanding its operations to three additional Illinois counties through a new sponsor of the American Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

DeKalb, Whiteside and Lee Counties will now be apart of the Lifescape’s Volunteer Program. It helps through community service.

Lifescape is set to begin working with these new counties in April. This expansion also means new job opportunities.

If you are interested in learning more about these programs and what they offer, you can visit here or www.lifescapeservices.org.

