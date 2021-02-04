Advertisement

Lee Co. Heath Dept. working to get residents vaccine

Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator Stefanie Gardner discussed how the county is approaching vaccine distribution.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With health departments across the country working to get the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines out to their residents as quickly as possible, areas like Lee County are determining how to do that in the most efficient way.

With ever changing trends in positivity rates, spikes in case counts or age groups impacted by infection — county health leaders use whatever tools at their disposal to fight the virus and keep their communities safe.

Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator Stefanie Gardner discussed how the county is approaching vaccine distribution.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open

Latest News

Lifescape
Lifescape expanding to new counties in Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions regarding the vaccine rollout in the state
Gov. Pritzker impressed by Ill. vaccine rollout
COVID-19 and the Superbowl
First Super Bowl in pandemic to be one for history books
Snow Shoveling Tips
Snow shoveling tips ahead of winter storm
Business Grants
Rockford organizations awarded $1M in grants