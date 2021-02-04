ISP arrest Rockford men on several charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two Rockford men were charged after a Tuesday crash in Sterling.

An Illinois State Trooper was called to a vehicle that lost control and struck the median on Interstate 88 westbound at milepost 35 in Whiteside County at 10 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers learned the passenger, Raushe D. Carmichael, 22 of Rockford, was wanted on multiple warrants.

Carmichael was arrested for active warrants out of Rockford, including two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, one count of aggravated battery, and charged with one count of possession of ammunition.

During further investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and two loaded firearms, several rounds of ammunition, prescription pills, and crack cocaine were found inside the vehicle.

The driver, Taylor J. Tersip, 25 of Rockford, was arrested for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon, one count of possession of a weapon with a defaced serial number, as well as issued citations for improper lane usage, operating vehicle without insurance, and illegal transportation of alcohol.

Illinois State Police Zone 2 Blackhawk Area Task Force agents assisted with the investigation. Tersip and Carmichael were both taken and lodged at Whiteside County jail awaiting a future court date.

