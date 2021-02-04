Harlem School District announces employee COVID-19 on-site vaccination plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem School District has been working with the Winnebago County Health Department to provide on-site vaccinations to school employees as per the IDPH Phase 1B vaccination program.

As a result, the students in the district will participate in remote learning only on Feb. 22, and again on March 22; there will be no in-person learning on these two days. Meal pickup is available on Tuesdays at Harlem Middle School between 8:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., according to the Harlem School District.

Teachers will be communicating further regarding the learning activities and assignments prior to each remote learning day. Elementary teachers will share learning activities with students and families no later than 9 a.m. Chromebooks will be sent home the Friday(s) prior. All Secondary students will follow their normal schedule remotely and meet their regular class times through Google Meet. Chromebooks should already be with the student on these days, according to the school district.

