Hard Rock Casino deemed preliminarily suitable for license

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board unanimously approved by a 4-0 vote that the application submitted by the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford is preliminarily suitable for a casino license on Thursday.

“We are grateful to the state and the Illinois Gaming Board for their support and for allowing this process to get one step closer to reality. We have a lot of work to do to complete this process, and we are excited at what lies ahead, as we know the city of Rockford is as well, with respect to the jobs and revenues this project will create,” Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International said.

The gaming commission has not yet approved a license for the casino. A couple questions from board members were raised and a letter from Rockford Mayor Tom McNmara was read aloud in the meeting.

“After 20 years of working to make this casino a reality for our state, I am ecstatic for the Board’s decision and want to thank the Mayor McNamara and his team for all their work in this project. I also want to give Dan Fisher and the phenomenal team at Hard Rock a big round of applause for putting together a comprehensive application. While there was some push back at the time to the idea of submitting just one application, we believed Rockford should decide what was best for them and hoped that this decision would remove unnecessary hurdles in the approval process. Those communities that submitted two proposals are still months away from approval, giving Rockford a much-needed head start,” State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) said. “While today’s action is not final approval, it does allow Hard Rock to move forward with and for us to get the temporary casino up and running. I am confident because of the great work done at the front end of this process, the final approval will come shortly. This is a huge win for Rockford and the region.”

