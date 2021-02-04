Advertisement

Hard Rock Casino deemed preliminarily suitable for license

The gaming commission has not yet approved a license for the casino.
Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino one step closer to license approval
Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino one step closer to license approval
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Gaming Board unanimously approved by a 4-0 vote that the application submitted by the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford is preliminarily suitable for a casino license on Thursday.

“We are grateful to the state and the Illinois Gaming Board for their support and for allowing this process to get one step closer to reality. We have a lot of work to do to complete this process, and we are excited at what lies ahead, as we know the city of Rockford is as well, with respect to the jobs and revenues this project will create,” Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International said.

The gaming commission has not yet approved a license for the casino. A couple questions from board members were raised and a letter from Rockford Mayor Tom McNmara was read aloud in the meeting.

“After 20 years of working to make this casino a reality for our state, I am ecstatic for the Board’s decision and want to thank the Mayor McNamara and his team for all their work in this project. I also want to give Dan Fisher and the phenomenal team at Hard Rock a big round of applause for putting together a comprehensive application. While there was some push back at the time to the idea of submitting just one application, we believed Rockford should decide what was best for them and hoped that this decision would remove unnecessary hurdles in the approval process. Those communities that submitted two proposals are still months away from approval, giving Rockford a much-needed head start,” State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Rockford) said. “While today’s action is not final approval, it does allow Hard Rock to move forward with and for us to get the temporary casino up and running. I am confident because of the great work done at the front end of this process, the final approval will come shortly. This is a huge win for Rockford and the region.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Courtesy: Illinois State Police
Man sentenced in connection to death of ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
Gabriel Fletcher
Rockton PD make arrest in Mobil gas station robbery

Latest News

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc.
Prairie Farms recognized as one of the fastest-growing medium brands in America
A digital rendering of antibodies attacking the COVID-19 virus. (Storyblocks)
Entire state now in Phase 4 of reopening plan
Virginia Senate committee approves legislation that would eliminate mandatory minimum sentences...
Rockford man sentenced on drug, weapon charges
Beloit College celebrates 175-year Anniversary