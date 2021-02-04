Gov. Pritzker impressed by Ill. vaccine rollout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker toured a new mass vaccination site in Champaign County on Wednesday as Illinois legislators are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as a part of Phase 1B.

This means the governor himself is eligible for the vaccine, but he’s choosing to wait in line like many other Illinoisans.

The governor says he thinks it’s important for lawmakers to set an example for the people they serve. While he waits, he says he’s impressed by the state’s vaccine rollout but says there is still a lot of work to be done.

“Illinois continues to reach new heights in our vaccination infrastructure. Earlier this week we became the sixth state in the United States to surpass a million doses administered. More is better we want every pharmacy to be able to give you a vaccination we want more sites like this to be available we want your individual doctor to be able to provide you with a vaccination, thats a process that will happen over the coming weeks and months,” Gov. Pritzker said.

