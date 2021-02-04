Advertisement

First Super Bowl in pandemic to be one for history books

Sports experts say this football season’s struggles could have a lasting impact.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This year’s Super Bowl will be one for the history books not just because of the statistics racked up during the game, but because of a smaller audience.

Dr. Rodney Caughron is a sports management professor at Northern Illinois University. He says fewer than 15,000 fans will be in attendance with the average ticket price at $13,497. Dogs will be stationed at the entrance and will smell every person who enters to identify if they are COVID-19 positive.

If fans get through all of that, they’ll have to watch the game without the usual food and drinks from the stands.

“Normally, when you have a thousand people coming in, although they did expand the number of hotels available, hotel rooms because their covid spacing in hotels as well,” Dr. Caughron said.

