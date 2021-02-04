First Alert Weather: Heavy Snow then Extreme Cold

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of light freezing rain, sleet , and snow this morning with heavier snow coming late morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 30′s with south winds 10 - 20 gusting to 30 MPH. Snow accumulations up to 3 - 6″ are likely through 8 PM. Blowing and drifting snow likely tonight with west winds 20 - 30 gusting to 40 MPH. Temperatures will crash tonight heading down to the single digits. Chills are likely to feel as cold as -10. Dangerously cold air moves in for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.