Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Heavy Snow then Extreme Cold

Coldest Air in over 2 Years this Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Areas of light freezing rain, sleet , and snow this morning with heavier snow coming late morning and afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle 30′s with south winds 10 - 20 gusting to 30 MPH. Snow accumulations up to 3 - 6″ are likely through 8 PM. Blowing and drifting snow likely tonight with west winds 20 - 30 gusting to 40 MPH. Temperatures will crash tonight heading down to the single digits. Chills are likely to feel as cold as -10. Dangerously cold air moves in for the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
IN GROWN FARMS JOB FAIR PREVIEW
In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

Lifescape
Lifescape expanding to new counties in Illinois
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions regarding the vaccine rollout in the state
Gov. Pritzker impressed by Ill. vaccine rollout
COVID-19 and the Superbowl
First Super Bowl in pandemic to be one for history books
Snow Shoveling Tips
Snow shoveling tips ahead of winter storm