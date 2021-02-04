FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow, blowing snow Thursday then turning much colder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thursday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day throughout the Rockford region, as a potent winter storm is on its way that will bring snow throughout the day. Then an approaching cold front will pick up winds and rapidly drop temperatures, causing a flash freeze. Cold air looks to stick around in a big way following the messy day.

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A variety of winter hazards on on the way for Thursday. Now is the time to prepare for tomorrow’s mess and the prolonged cold period that looks to follow. Current thinking is that precipitation will begin as a rain/snow mix well west of Rockford early Thursday morning. As the hours go on, by mid-morning most of the Stateline will get that quick changeover to snow. Throughout the morning and afternoon hours is when the snow will continue, easily sticking to roads.

Your Thursday commute in the morning should be dry, precip will start well west of Rockford and move east throughout the morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Precip will begin in Rockford by the mid morning hours. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The peak intensity of the snow will be in the middle of the day Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

This will be a quick-moving system, the snow will be ending during the evening commute. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday and will continue through the middle of the day Friday. Winter Weather Advisories have also been posted to counties in southern Wisconsin and the eastern portions of our viewing area into parts of Chicagoland.

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory is in place beginning tomorrow morning through Friday mid-day. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Unlike the last few snow systems in the Stateline, this one will be very light and fluffy in nature, meaning the wind will have no problem picking it up. When all is said and done, the snow will end by the evening commute and most of us will have 3-6 inches under our belt. Then the winds will pick up with an approaching arctic cold front. It will also send temperatures crashing, creating a flash freeze on roads and sidewalks.

Before you go to sleep Thursday, be sure to get as much of the snow off any concrete surfaces as a flash freeze will occur when temperatures plummet. Any standing water on those surfaces will quickly turn to ice and become much harder to get off the streets and sidewalks. Be sure to put salt out as well before going to sleep Thursday. The snow will end by the evening commute so there will be plenty of time, although windy times to use those shovels or snow blowers to prep for the prolonged cold pattern.

The Thursday PM and Friday AM commutes will have the most impacts from the next storm. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The favored area for highest snow accumulations will be north of I-80, particularly in interior northern Illinois. Blustery westerly winds will create conditions favorable for blowing snow to reduce visibilities with the favored timing for this coming late Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

During the snow or just after, be sure to get any snow off the concrete because the arctic front will bring a flash freeze. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Allow some extra time getting home Thursday because there will be snow still on the roads and reduced visibilities are likely with the westerly winds that will gust between 35-45 miles per hour. That will quickly create blowing snow and reduced visibilities. This hazard continues overnight into Friday morning as well. The commute Friday you will also want to allow extra time because in addition to the blowing snow and potential icing in spots, there will be sub-zero wind chills.

Behind Thursday night’s cold front, temperatures will plummet with sub-zero overnight temperatures and daytime highs in the teens for Friday and single digits expected by the weekend. Wear your layers, send your kids to school dressed appropriately beginning Friday night and limit time outside if at all possible. This will not be the coldest period we’ve ever seen. However, it is the coldest period in two years for the Stateline. The last time temperatures got this cold was back in January 2019, when actual temperatures reached near 30 below zero.

Temperatures will plummet with an Arctic front that's on its way. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills could reach as cold as 25 below zero during the upcoming weekend, so do not plan to spend a prolonged amount of time outdoors, especially during the overnight hours. Signs also point towards this cold snap lasting well into the work week so enjoy the relatively milder temperatures while you can. Intermittent periods of snow also appear likely during this upcoming four day time frame with light to moderate snowfall accumulations possible.

Thursday will be the final day with temperatures above freezing in the Rockford region. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

