FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy snow through evening commute then temperatures plummet

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve been out on any area roads since late this morning, you’ve noticed that snow is quickly sticking to the concrete and causing slick conditions. Expect these to be on-going through the evening commute with longer hazardous travel conditions even when the snow is done.

Winter Storm Warnings continue for most of the region with Winter Weather Advisories in place north and east of the Forest City through mid-day Friday. The heaviest snowfall rates of 1 inch per hour or more will continue through the evening commute, with most of the region ending up with 3-5 inches of snow when all is said and done. Expect to drive slower and allow lots of extra time when going home during your commute. Some of the wet snow has melted on treated roads at first but the rates are enough to overcome that very quick.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place through mid-day Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

When all is said and done, most of us will end up with 3-5 inches of heavy snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

City of Rockford plows have been out since before noon plowing all of the main streets, with plans to expand to side streets this evening. Winnebago County Highway Department has their plows out along with other municipalities. Multiple snow emergencies have been declared across the Stateline through tomorrow, so be sure to follow the parking restrictions and allow plows to get through. Because of this weather-maker, it’s important the plows get their work done as early as possible before flash freezing is likely. You will also want to shovel. use the snow blower and salt before you go to sleep tonight so you don’t wake up to your driveway, sidewalks and walkways to a sheet of ice. That’s the most important thing.

Heavy snow is moving across the Stateline, producing rates of 1+" per hour. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

During the snow or just after, be sure to get any snow off the concrete because the arctic front will bring a flash freeze. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After the evening commute, winds will pick up to shift out of the west following the passage of an arctic cold front. Winds will gust near 40 miles per hour with blowing snow and potential very low visibility will be the main impacts later tonight, overnight and early Friday morning. This will be especially prevalent on open, rural roads as continued snow will pile on those roads and create the low visibility levels. With the plunging temperatures, any wet surface that isn’t treated will become ice extremely fast. The icing potential will also likely continue into Friday.

South winds turning west and gusting to 40+ miles per hour tonight with blowing snow and low visibilities. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The first shot of very cold air will arrive behind tonight’s Arctic cold front passage. An even colder weather pattern will then set in over the weekend and likely continue through next week. With this comes an increasingly likely to be active period with accumulating snow threats parts of Saturday through Monday. The Sunday and Monday snow threats in particular could produce several inches of snow across at least portions of the area. Outside of the snow, it will be uncomfortably cold outside and at times bitterly cold with lowest wind chills possibly bottoming out at 15 to 25 below zero early Sunday.

Temperatures will drop quickly to single digits and well below zero wind chills Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Single digit temperatures arrive by midnight into Friday morning. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Wind chills well below zero for Friday before even colder conditions for the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The cold temperatures will also worsen travel impacts from the snow since road treatments are much less effective. Continue to stay tuned to the latest forecast updates and remember to follow cold weather safety guidelines when spending time outdoors.

