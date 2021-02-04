Beloit College celebrates 175-year Anniversary

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit College is celebrating its 175th Anniversary this week making it Wisconsin’s oldest continuously operated college.

The liberal arts school was founded in 1846 consisting of only one building. Now years later, the campus spans 65 acres and is recognized nationally for its pandemic response plan. Beloit College President Scott Bierman says the college remains committed to delivering a student-centered experience that prepares graduates for successful careers and meaningful lives.

Officials ask alum to celebrate on social media with the hashtag #Beloit175.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.