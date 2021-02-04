Advertisement

Anesthesiologists recognized for helping fight COVID-19

Local ASA member Lisa Solomon says being an anesthesiologist feels like being a hero behind the surgical mask.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Association of Anesthesiologists will take a week to recognize those who have stepped up to fight the pandemic.

Healthcare workers across the spectrum have banded together to fight COVID-19. While many attribute anesthesiologists to putting you to sleep pre-surgery, their efforts with breathing tubes for patients struggling with oxygen have saved many lives.

Local ASA member Lisa Solomon says being an anesthesiologist feels like being a hero behind the surgical mask.

“You know you’re needed in these critical lifesaving moments. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen the need to really rush in and help patients be able to survive. You may not necessarily recognize us and remember us, but we are right there,” Solomon said.

