Alpine Academy of Rockford, local leaders partner in ‘Valentines for Seniors’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Senator Dave Syverson and Winnebago County Chairman Joe Chirarelli have partnered with other local leaders to collect Valentine’s Day cards to be delivered to seniors throughout the community.

On Friday at 1 p.m. Sen. Syverson and Chairman Chirarelli will be at Alpine Academy at 5001 Forest View Ave. to pick up the cards that students from Alpine Academy created. Students will also be working on finishing up some special valentines to be added to this drive as well as to be shared with other organizations in the community.

“Our school regularly looks for opportunities to offer service in our community. This Valentines Card drive fits into our Core Values focusing on involvement in our community and commitment to our students growth. We appreciate the opportunity to participate,” Scott Dabson, Director at Alpine Academy said.

