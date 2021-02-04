Advertisement

2 arrested after overnight fire in Beloit

One individual is accused of arson, while the other faces a domestic battery count.
two people we arrested following a fire on Thursday, February 4, in the 1700 block of Hemlock Rd.
two people we arrested following a fire on Thursday, February 4, in the 1700 block of Hemlock Rd.(Beloit Fire Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old woman is accused of setting to fire at a Beloit home early Thursday morning; while another 35-year-old was also taken into custody and is facing domestic violence allegations.

According to the Beloit Fire Dept., firefighters could see smoke and flames coming from the home, in the 1700 block of Hemlock St., when they arrived shortly before 3 a.m.

A search of the home confirmed everyone was out of the house by the time fire crews arrived and no injuries were reported, firefighters said.

They were able to get the blaze under control, but investigators say the home is considered a total loss and they are still working to confirm the cause.

The Beloit Police Dept. did not release the names of the two people who were arrested, only noting that the woman was arrested on an arson count and the man was booked for battery - domestic violence.

