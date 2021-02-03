Advertisement

Winnebago Co. at 4.7 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

This brings the total number of cases to 25,894.
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) -- The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 16 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 25,894 and total deaths stand at 401 from COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 4.7 percent.

The Winnebago County Health Department is also launching an online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool. A direct link to the online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. The health department says 19,817 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 50 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. There is no change from Thursday’s report of 50.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime Scene
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conduct Machesney Park death investigation
Machesney Park man charged in Sunday murder of a 72-year-old woman
2 people were assaulted with baseball bats in an 8 person fight Sunday evening.
2 victims battered with baseball bat and pepper sprayed
Rahlme Briggs Guns (Rockford Police)
Rockford man arrested on several warrants, with aid of FBI
8 vehicles and a semi truck involved in an accident on Springfield Ave.
Multi-vehicle crash closes Springfield Avenue and Montague Road

Latest News

Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
Tracking a wintery mess for Thursday evenings commute
Ethan's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/2/2021
Lucky Quilt Company
Quilt auction to benefit mental awareness in Rockford
Comcast increasing Internet speeds in Rockford region