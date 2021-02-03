Advertisement

U.S. Cellular holds Black History Month Art Contest

Ten finalists drew portraits highlighting the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the fourth year running, U.S. Cellular is teaming up with the Rockford Boys and Girls Club for a Black History Month art contest.

Inspired by notable and influential figures in the Black community, the 10 finalists drew portraits highlighting the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackie Robinson and Rosa Parks. Retail area sales manager Jenny Justman said they look at the partnership with the organization as a way to invest in the future of the Forest City.

“It’s all about our youth. And so, the more that we can be connected with them and be part of their day to day interactions, we feel like we can have a positive impact, as they continue to grow up, and become more influential in the community that they live in,” Justman said.

