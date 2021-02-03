Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Snow, dangerously cold temperatures begin Thursday

Coldest Air in 2 Years for the Weekend
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny skies today with highs around 30 after a frigid start. BIG changes tomorrow with a chance of freezing rain, rain, and light snow tomorrow morning before turning to all snow by late morning/early afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch in place for most of the viewing area tomorrow 3 p.m. to Friday at noon. We could see heavy snow at times Thursday afternoon/evening adding up to 2-5″ by early Friday morning. Highs in the middle 30′s for Thursday then crashing to the single digits that evening. Wind will make for some blowing and drifting on Friday with highs in the middle 10′s. Sub-zero overnight lows through the weekend with highs in the single digits.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

