Advertisement

Rockton PD make arrest in Mobil gas station robbery

Gabriel B. Fletcher of Roscoe was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of cannabis.
Gabriel Fletcher
Gabriel Fletcher(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after a robbery at the Mobil gas station in Rockton on Jan. 29.

Gabriel B. Fletcher of Roscoe was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of cannabis less than 100 grams but more than 30 grams after officers stopped his vehicle. Police had noticed it matched the description of a possible suspect’s vehicle, according to the Rockton Police Department Facebook account.

Fletcher was lodged in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center Jail. His listed bail amount is $10,000. His next scheduled court date is March 11.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open

Latest News

City of Rockford Homeless Program Director, Angie Walker, said exposure to the elements kills...
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
Homeless services grapple with COVID-19 safety as cold weather creeps in
IDPH is providing mobile COVID-19 testing in Winnebago County.
Winnebago Co. adds 69 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Storm Commute Impacts
Ethan's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/3/2021