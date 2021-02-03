Rockton PD make arrest in Mobil gas station robbery

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers arrested a 19-year-old man Tuesday after a robbery at the Mobil gas station in Rockton on Jan. 29.

Gabriel B. Fletcher of Roscoe was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of cannabis less than 100 grams but more than 30 grams after officers stopped his vehicle. Police had noticed it matched the description of a possible suspect’s vehicle, according to the Rockton Police Department Facebook account.

Fletcher was lodged in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center Jail. His listed bail amount is $10,000. His next scheduled court date is March 11.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.