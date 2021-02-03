Advertisement

Rockford man charged in string of armed robberies

Bernard Beard
Bernard Beard(Winnebago County Inmate List)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Rockford man was arrested and charged after a string of robberies at the end of January.

  • Jan. 27 at the Circle K Gas Station on W. Riverside
  • Jan. 28 at J & F Tobacco on S. Alpine Road
  • Jan. 28 at Smokes & More on 20th Street
  • Jan. 30 at Family Dollar on Broadway

Rockford police investigated the robberies and Bernard Lamonte Beard was named a suspect. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of attempted robbery and three counts of armed robbery. Beard is already in custody on prior warrants, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

