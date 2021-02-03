Rockford man charged in string of armed robberies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Rockford man was arrested and charged after a string of robberies at the end of January.

Jan. 27 at the Circle K Gas Station on W. Riverside

Jan. 28 at J & F Tobacco on S. Alpine Road

Jan. 28 at Smokes & More on 20th Street

Jan. 30 at Family Dollar on Broadway

Rockford police investigated the robberies and Bernard Lamonte Beard was named a suspect. The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of attempted robbery and three counts of armed robbery. Beard is already in custody on prior warrants, according to the Rockford Police Department.

If you have any further information on these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.