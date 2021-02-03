Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers dating Shailene Woodley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The cat is out of the bag. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is dating actress Shailene Woodley, according to a report on E! News.

The entertainment website reports the couple has been in a “long distance relationship.” CLICK HERE to read the article from E! News.

Rodgers, 37, will likely be NFL MVP this season. Woodley, 29, is the star of the HBO show “Big Little Lies” and the “Divergent” series of movies.

“They are both focused on their careers but they also make time for each other,” a source tells E! News.

Attention, big little cheeseheads: Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley appear to have found love in a COVID place. 💛 https://t.co/riTmhhBG1d pic.twitter.com/dTuqlGj3WB — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2021

The couple has been keeping the relationship private. There have been no social media photos or gushing in public. It’s unclear if Shailene has spent any time in Green Bay.

Rodgers, a California native, and race car driver Danica Patrick split a few months ago.

Previously, he dated actress Olivia Munn.

