Regents roll in home opener, break school record for made three-pointers in a game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University was supposed to open its home portion of the schedule on Friday against Aurora. But, in a year where teams have to adapt on the fly, the Regents instead had their home opener against Milwaukee School of Engineering on Tuesday. Rockford cruised to the 97-70 win, setting a program-record for the most made three-pointers in a single game with 19.

For the second straight game, Guilford grad and Rock Valley College transfer Nick Phillips knocked down seven triples, finishing with 21 points. Boylan grad Kevin Diemer led all scorers with 24.

The Regents got off to a sluggish start, trailing 13-6 six minutes into the contest. After a timeout, RU went on an 18-5 and never looked back.

Rockford is back at home this weekend for a pair against conference rival Aurora starting on Friday. No fans will be allowed in the Seaver Center this season.

