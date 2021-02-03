Advertisement

Quilt auction to benefit mental awareness in Rockford

There are 16 quilts offered in the auction.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - Lucky Quilt Company will hold a quilt auction to benefit Shatter Our Silence – The Young Adult Mental Awareness Council of Rockford.

The funds raised through the auction of 16 quilts will assist in their powerful work. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to SOS. Kevin Polky, Founder of KP Counseling of Rockford is the founder of this innovated program.

“My prayer has always been for God to show me how to use the blessing of my shop to help others. Having lived the pain of how mental illness can affect a family. I am passionately in support of Kevin Polky’s efforts and mission with SOS,” Lucky Quilt Company owner, Cassie Blair said.

The auction is on until 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Lucky’s eBay for Charity site. There are 16 quilts offered in the auction.

Kevin Polky will join shop owner, Cassie, on Facebook Live on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 9 a.m. on this Facebook page. “Meet” Kevin and learn about this program. For more information visit the Lucky Quilt Company website or call Cassie Blair at 815-239-1026.

