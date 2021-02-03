New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man was charged with three counts of first degree murder and a count of home invasion after a Jan. 30 murder.

On Jan. 30, Shane E. Bouma, 41 of Machesney Park, was involved in a domestic battery with his girlfriend, who called police. He fled prior to the arrival of police and hid between houses in the neighborhood.

Bouma saw the 74-year-old victim in her home at 322 Old Harlem Rd. in Machesney Park. He knocked on her door and forced his way into her home when she answered the door. Bouma strangled the victim until she died. He took the victim’s money, jewelry and keys to her car. He then drove the victim’s car to buy beer and narcotics and then parked the car on the 1500 block of 7th Street in Rockford, according to the Winnebago Count State’s Attorney’s Office.

Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies pinged Bouma’s phone and arrested him on Jan. 31. Deputies determined that the vehicle parked at that location was registered to the victim. Deputies went to the victim’s home and found her dead inside. Bouma admitted to police that he strangled and killed the victim after forcibly entering her home, and that he stole her property and car, according to the Winnebago Count State’s Attorney’s Office.

