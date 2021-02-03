More than 1,000 employees in Belvidere School District 100 receive the COVID-19 vaccine

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As Belvidere students work in their classrooms again, teachers become essential workers, allowing more than a thousand in district 100 to get in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I was really scared to do it to be honest with you,” said Christina Bonk, Meehan Elementary school social worker.

“I wasn’t nervous at all going in. I just wanted to get it done,” Julie Flynn, Meehan Elementary school counselor.

Belvidere educators of all comfort levels make their way to a local fire department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A couple days I changed my mind and looked in to and felt a little more comfortable it was really quick in there, really easy and everyone was very supportive and kind,” Bonk said

Bonk decided to be vaccinated to keep her youngest students safe.

“With kindergarten through second grade there is a lot of non compliance with mask wearing,”

Flynn is eager to roll up her sleeves so life hopefully can return to normal.

“I don’t want to get anyone sick and child sick so I hopefully now feel more comfortable I won’t expose anyone,” Flynn said.

Bonk and Flynn are among more than 1,000 employees in district 100 to take this step.

“I hope that parents are able to feel they are sending kids to a safe environment in part because of the vaccination plan,” said Belvidere School District 100 Superintendent Daniel Woestman.

Woestman says it’s all thanks to the Boone County Health Department that believes in educators.

“The Boone County Health Department has been a really great partner here and helped prioritize school employees so we can keep kids in school,” Woestman said.

All employees within the Freeport School District who wanted the vaccine have received their first dose and The Rockford Public School District started vaccinating its employees Wednesday and will continue to provide the first dose over the next 3 weeks.

