Man sentenced in connection to death of ISP Trooper Brooke Jones-Story

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The man found guilty for his role in the death of Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was sentenced to 180 days in jail.

The 57-year-old Craig Dittmar pled to multiple charges last fall, including reckless homicide and violating Scott’s Law for striking and killing the 12-year veteran trooper while she was conducting an inspection on U.S. Highway 20 near Freeport in March of 2019.

Investigators say Dittmar said he fell asleep multiple times before the crash. In addition to the jail time, Dittmar was also sentenced to four years probation and $3,000 in fines.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.