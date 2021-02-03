Advertisement

Local photographers compete in statewide photo competition

Several local shots are in the running.
Bald Eagle at Belvidere Park by Pam Schultz.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Conservation Foundation is hosting a winter wildlife photo competition.

Several local shots are in the running.

Pictures of a bald eagle taken by Belvidere resident Pam Schultz are in the running. Another shot of a red tail hawk perched on a branch in Belvidere Park is also part of the contest.

If you would like to vote, you can go to ILconservation.org before Thursday. The winner of the statewide contest will be decided on Friday.

