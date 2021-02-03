List of Stateline snow emergencies in effect from winter storm

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a winter storm eying the Rockford region Thursday into the weekend, several inches of snow are likely with most of the snow expected to fall on Thursday.

Municipalities have declared snow emergencies due to the winter storm, be sure to follow the rules and move your car to avoid a tow or ticket. Here is the list:

City of Beloit: Snow Emergency goes into effect at 11 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 1 p.m. Friday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking or standing on city streets during a snow emergency, according to Beloit city ordinance.

City of Freeport: Snow Emergency in effect Thursday through Saturday. Vehicles are prohibited from parking on city streets for a period of 72 hours. Vehicles shall be parked or standing on the “even-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “even-numbered” day of the month. Vehicle shall be parked or standing on the “odd-numbered” side of a street in the City on an “odd-numbered” day of the month. These winter parking regulations begin on Thursday at 8 a.m. and ends at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.