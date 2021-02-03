Advertisement

Lifescape extends application window for food pickup through Wednesday

There will be enough food for 500 people, according to organizers.
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you missed your chance to sign up for Lifescape’s Senior Food Pickup event coming next week, you now have another chance.

Lifescape officials are extending the application window through Wednesday. Seniors can call between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to register for Lifescape’s Senior Food Drive-Thru at Heartland Community Church. There will be enough food for 500 people, according to organizers.

Households are limited to one box of food. The event is on Feb. 10 and was made possible by a generous volunteer who gave $20,000 to fund the project.

