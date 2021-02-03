Advertisement

Lena-Winslow High School goes full remote for two weeks

Multiple positive COVID-19 cases reported
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Students at Lena-Winslow high school will return to online remote learning for the next two weeks after multiple positive cases of covid-19 through the school.

The students went back online Monday. The plan is to go back to in-person on February 16th, provided the number of covid-19 positive cases drops. In-season extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. Le-Win elementary and junior high schools will still attend classes in person.

