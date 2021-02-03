James Robinson relishing idea of winning Rookie of the Year award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIFR) - James Robinson had to sit and watch as 19 running backs went off the board during the 2020 NFL Draft. Now the Rockford native is one of five players up for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year award.

James Robinson could not have drawn up his rookie season any better. The Lutheran grad found himself in the perfect situation with the Jacksonville Jaguars after going undrafted in April.

”I grew up just wanting to be in the NFL,” said Robinson. “I think that’s what drives me. My family and me wanting to be here, and my passion for it.”

That passion turned Robinson into one of the elite running backs in the league. He said his mom is his biggest supporter.

“Everything that comes out about me, she’s on it,” explained Robinson. “Sometimes, she sits in the kitchen and just scrolls and puts in the search bar ‘James Robinson’ and whatever she sees she retweets it, likes it, everything. She’s the best.”

Robinson went from unknown, to a Rookie of the Year contender, finishing with the most yards from scrimmage in NFL history by an undrafted rookie.

“Going out there and staying consistent and showing everyone what I could do. Not letting me, not getting drafted, effect my play and my mind.”

Robinson became the fastest undrafted rookie to 1,000 rushing yards. He did so while missing the final two weeks of the season with an injury. Now he’s looking to add Rookie of the Year to his accolades.

“It would mean a lot. Especially for my family, and just coming from Rockford, it would mean a lot to win that award,” explained Robinson. “I can’t control it, but whatever happens, happens.”

While he waits to find out about that award, he’s got other, bigger trophies in mind.

“Getting the Super Bowl. That’s the biggest thing.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.