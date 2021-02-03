In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Grown Farms, a cannabis cultivation facility, will hold a job fair Wednesday at the Freeport Public Library.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m.-2p.m.. The company has 24 full-time and 68 part-time positions open. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and will be interviewed for several positions. All candidates must be 21 or older and have a clean record. For more information visit the company’s website, ingrownfarms.com.

