Advertisement

In Grown Farms to host job fair Wednesday

Job fair from 10 a.m.-2p.m.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In Grown Farms, a cannabis cultivation facility, will hold a job fair Wednesday at the Freeport Public Library.

The job fair runs from 10 a.m.-2p.m.. The company has 24 full-time and 68 part-time positions open. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and will be interviewed for several positions. All candidates must be 21 or older and have a clean record. For more information visit the company’s website, ingrownfarms.com.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
Excess vaccine from Ill. pharmacies going to those in Phase 1B
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
LENA-WINSLOW FULL REMOTE SCHOOL
Lena-Winslow High School goes full remote for two weeks
City of Rockford to vote on 1% road tax
City of Rockford to vote on 1% road tax