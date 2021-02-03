Ill. state lawmakers now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO (WIFR/CBS) — Illinois state lawmakers can now get the COVID-19 vaccine during Phase 1B of the state’s inoculation plan, after Gov. JB Pritzker approved the Illinois General Assembly’s request to receive the shots.

Although state lawmakers do not qualify as essential frontline workers under CDC guidelines for Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, a spokeswoman for Pritzker’s office said “At the request of members of the General Assembly, any of the 177 state legislators who wish to be inoculated will be allowed to receive their vaccine.”

“The State of Illinois has urgent and vital business that must be addressed, and we hope that the General Assembly will engage in a robust and productive schedule in coming weeks and months,” Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said in an email.

The state began Phase 1B of vaccine distribution last week, making the inoculations available to anyone 65 or older, and frontline essential workers such as teachers, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, grocery store workers, and more.

Sources said Pritzker himself will continue to wait to be vaccinated when he qualifies in later phases of the inoculation plan.

State Representative Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) said “leading by example means waiting our turn.”

“First, the Governor puts prisoners ahead of the elderly and the sick. Now, Pritzker is allowing legislators to jump the line ahead of those that need the vaccine the most,” Chesney said. “I cannot look a cancer or transplant patient in the eye as their public servant if I jump in line ahead of them to get vaccinated. It is beyond morally objectionable, it’s simply wrong.”

House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch praised Pritzker’s decision to make the vaccine available to lawmakers now.

“While part of my job as Speaker is to relay the range of opinions among all House members, it was important that this decision rest with the Governor and his team of health experts,” Welch said in a statement. “The issues and challenges facing the General Assembly are enormous, so this is a welcomed step in the interest of government functionality and safety. Whether or not to get a vaccine is a personal choice for every member, but I encourage those who are at-risk or have vulnerable family members to strongly consider it.”

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie, who has criticized the governor’s vaccine plans, including making the vaccine available to prisoners in Phase 1B, but not to people under 65 with life-threatening conditions, called the governor’s decision to make the vaccine available to lawmakers during Phase 1B “ridiculous.”

“Yesterday in, my office I had a transplant recipient who necessarily has to take immunosuppressant drugs and so forth, and is very vulnerable to COVID-19, but because they’re under 65 there is zero mechanisms, there is no ability for them to get the vaccine, even if their doctor says their life depends on it,” McConchie said.

“I cannot tell my constituents who have life-threatening health conditions that I’m am going to get the vaccine before they do. Right now, those under 65 who have health issues and are at risk of death from the virus have no opportunity to get the vaccine, even if their doctor says it’s necessary for their life and health. We need to help those at most risk of death before giving it to politicians,” he added.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin said lawmakers are getting flooded with calls from constituents who qualify for vaccinations but are having trouble setting up appointments.

He said state lawmakers who are under 65 should “need to wait our turn” until later phases of vaccine distribution.

“If we have members of the General Assembly who have pre-existing conditions, they will have an opportunity to go before most of the public, but we should not leapfrog over anyone in this crisis,” he said.

A spokesperson for Senate President Don Harmon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I am disgusted with the Governor’s decision to put legislators at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. As with many of his other decisions, there is definitely no science behind this decision. Legislators over age 65 should wait in line with other senior citizens to receive the vaccine during Phase 1B. That would be appropriate. No member of the legislature under the age of 65 should have priority access over the elderly, patients waiting for an organ transplant, or those with pre-existing conditions. The Governor has buckled under pressure from politicians in his party who want to put themselves ahead of our seniors and the most vulnerable. It’s a shame,” State Representative Joe Sosnowski, (R-Rockford) said. “I would expect my colleagues to do the right thing and save the vaccines for those who are most in need.”

Neither the Illinois House nor the Illinois Senate has held any session days since the day after the new Illinois General Assembly was sworn in on Jan. 13. The House has since canceled all but one day of session that had been scheduled for February, and will have session only on Feb. 10 to vote on the chamber’s rules for procedure. The Senate has moved all of its February session dates online. The House has yet to approve rules for meeting remotely during the pandemic.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th) also received vaccines last month after Chicago moved into Phase 1B of the city’s vaccination plan. Under Chicago Department of Public Health guidance, “City government leaders and City elected officials critical to maintain continuity of governmental operations and services” are included in Phase 1B.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.