Advertisement

High court puts off wall, asylum cases at Biden’s request

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to requests from the Biden administration to put off arguments in two cases involving the U.S.-Mexico border wall and asylum-seekers because President Joe Biden has taken steps to change Trump administration policies that had been challenged in court.

The justices issued a brief order canceling arguments that had been set for the coming weeks.

The court had been scheduled to hear arguments on Feb. 22 in a case over President Donald Trump’s decision to divert billions of dollars in taxpayer money for the construction of portions of a wall along the border with Mexico.

Biden ordered a pause in construction and rescinded the national emergency that Trump declared to facilitate the transfer of money to the border.

The court also put off arguments that were to take place on March 1 over the Trump policy that forced asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

Biden has suspended the so-called remain in Mexico policy for new arrivals and ordered a review of the policy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking snow, followed by the coldest air in just more than two years.
FIRST ALERT: Wintery mess, snow likely Thursday followed by coldest period in two years
A tesla showroom as well as a repair facility will take the place of the former Gander Outdoors...
Tesla showroom coming to Rockford
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Illinois Lawmakers work on a solution to keep Byron Nuclear Power Plant open
Shane Bouma - Winnebago County Inmate Search
New details after Machesney Park murder on Saturday

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
UN-backed program seeks rollout of 100M vaccine doses by end of March
After getting a COVID-19​ vaccine, you may have some side effects, which are normal signs that...
What to Expect After Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine
A California man died after being lost in the snow, and his loyal dog stayed with him until...
‘He didn’t die alone’: Man found in snow with dog guarding him
Lin Wood, an advocate for former President Donald Trump, is under investigation by the state of...
Ga. attorney Lin Wood under voting fraud probe